A MAN WALKED up to People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy and threatened to “slit” his partner’s throat as the politician canvassed about abortion laws, a court has heard.

Joseph Cloherty, 42, of no fixed address, appeared at Dublin District Court on a charge under section 5 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

Mr Cloherty, who contests the allegation, is accused that without lawful excuse, he made a threat to Paul Murphy, intending him to believe it would be carried out that he would kill or cause serious harm to Jessica Spear.

The incident is said to have taken place on May 23, 2023.

The Dublin South West TD was in Tallaght and was allegedly threatened to his face that his partner, Jessica Spear, would be seriously harmed.

Ms Spear is a People Before Profit councillor for Tallaght Central.

Gardaí submitted a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions, who directed summary disposal of the case at the District Court level.

Judge Paula Murphy asked for an outline of the evidence to decide on the trial venue issue.

Garda Elaine Markham said that Paul Murphy had set up a stall at Belgard Square. The TD was there giving out leaflets in relation to a pro-abortion bill.

It was alleged that the accused “walked up to Paul Murphy and threatened to slit his partner’s throat”.

Gardai have taken statements from her and the TD. “That’s a lie,” Mr Cloherty told the judge as the garda concluded the evidence summary.

Jurisdiction was accepted for the case to be heard in the District Court and not in the Circuit Court, which has broader sentencing powers.

Mr Cloherty, representing himself, disputed the evidence, telling the judge, “They were talking about killing babies.”

Judge Murphy took it that he was pleading not guilty and remanded him on bail to appear again on February 10 to set a hearing date.

Mr Cloherty had mentioned earlier in the preliminary hearing that he had been in hospital on a previous court date, and the judge advised him to get a letter to confirm that he was fit to attend court.

On conviction, the threat charge can carry a fine, a 12-month sentence in the District Court or imprisonment for up to 10 years if dealt with in the Circuit Court.