IRELAND

Four OPW vehicles were targeted in an alleged act of vandalism new Castletown House in Kildare. OPW OPW

INTERNATIONAL

Black smoke billows from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel during the cardinals' conclave to elect a new pope. Alamy Alamy

#THE VATICAN: First round of conclave voting ended with black smoke as no pope was elected

#GAZA: EU offered to help Israel to replace aid agencies distributing food and medicine in Gaza.

#KASHMIR: Pakistan’s leader called strikes on his country by India an “act of war”

PARTING SHOT

Archbishop John Kennedy speaking to our reporter Diarmuid Pepper in Rome. The Journal The Journal

Speaking our reporter Diarmuid Pepper reports that the Archbishop John Kennedy, the Irish priest who heads abuse investigations, says tackling the abhuse crisis will top the next Pope’s agenda.

There was one round of voting this evening, which ended in a new pope not being elected. But Kennedy says – regardless of who is chosen after the white smoke appears for the Sistine Chapel in Rome – he is absolutely confident that the issue will be a priority to the next Pope.

