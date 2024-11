A MAN IS due to appear in court Thursday charged in connection with a fatal hit and run collision, in which a man died, in Limerick City, yesterday.

The victim was named locally as James Forde, 50s, from Shannamore Park, Clareview, Limerick City.

Mr Forde, who was walking at the time, died when a car collided with him at Ennis Road, Limerick City, shortly before 2pm, yesterday.

“A special thanks to the dedicated care of the first responders, gardai and the staff of Accident Department and ICU at University Hospital Limerick,” read a family death notice published Wednesday.

Gardaí appealed for witnesses to the “fatal hit-and-run road traffic collision, involving a pedestrian and a car”.

“The car involved in the collision – a maroon-coloured Ford Focus, registration 141 C 3717 – failed to remain at the scene,” a Garda spokesperson said.

The car was later recovered, and it was to be the subject of a Garda forensic examination.

A man in his 30s, who was arrested Tuesday in connection with the fatal collision, was charged by gardaí this evening.

He was due to appear before Limerick District Court Thursday in connection with the fatal collision.

Gardaí appealed for “anyone with information on the movements of the Ford Focus around the time of the incident” to contact Henry Street Garda Station on (061) 212400, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

“Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time of the collision and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) are asked to contact Gardaí,” added the Garda spokeswoman.

Mr Forde, 50s, died “surrounded by his loving family at University Hospital Limerick” his funeral notice stated.

His remains will response at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street, from 5.30pm-7pm, Friday 29 November.

The funeral cortege is due to arrive at Christ the King Church, Caherdavin, Limerick, for 11.30 requiem mass on Saturday 30 November, with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

An online book of condolences was opened in memory of Mr Forde.

Among a number of tributes posted in the book, Aislinn Crofton and family wrote: “Our deepest condolences… James was always such a lovely man who always gave a salute he will be sadly missed walking past the house with his dog everyday. Rest In Eternal Peace James.”