GARDAÍ BELIEVE A man who was arrested at Connolly Station yesterday evening was travelling to Dublin to sell a decommissioned firearm.

Trains to and from Connolly Station in Dublin city centre were halted for almost two hours yesterday after Garda armed response units responded to emergency calls from a train.

Rail services resumed after a man was arrested, and a decommissioned firearm was seized from the station. The individual who was arrested is not alleged to have made any threats towards passengers onboard the train.

The seized firearm was allegedly being openly carried and caused concern among passengers, it is understood.

It is also understood that gardaí believe the man was travelling to Dublin with the gun, which was unable to fire and decommissioned, to meet someone who was interested in purchasing the weapon.

The man, who is in his 50s, was arrested at the scene and was detained at a Garda Station in the Dublin region.

The suspected firearm was seized and a full technical examination will be conducted to determine its status under Irish legislation, a spokesperson said last night.

Gardaí evacuated Connolly Station and conducted a security sweep of both the station and the train on which the person arrested was a passenger.

Investigators are asking members of the public who have information about the incident to come forward and contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.