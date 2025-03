A MAN IS set to go on trial later this month charged with the murder of his wife, who was found dead at her home in Wilton, Co Cork in July 2023.

Regin Parithapara Rajan, who is in his forties, is charged with the murder of his wife Deepa Paruthiyezhuth Dinamani at their home in Cardinal Court in Wilton, Cork on 14 July 2023.

Deepa, a 38-year-old chartered accountant from Kerala in Southern India, had been living in Cork for just three months at the time of her death.

A date of March 24th was set for the trial at a sitting of the Central Criminal Court in Cork today.

The trial will take place in Cork, and is expected to last about three weeks.

Defence counsel, Paula McCarthy, BL, indicated that experts are analysing the phone of the deceased.

It is also being weighed up as to whether witnesses from India will travel in person to give evidence at the trial or give evidence via Zoom.

Advertisement

Inspector Jason Lynch of Anglesea Street Garda Station previously told Cork District Court that it was a very “complex” investigation, which involved international enquiries, the analysis of 850,000 pages of data, substantial forensic evidence as well as the taking of 110 statements.

At the first hearing of the case on 16 July 2023, Det Garda Alan Johnson gave evidence of arrest charge and caution.

He said that at 2:45am that day, he formally charged Regin Rajan with the murder of his wife.

Rajan made no reply when the charge was put to him after caution. The accused is a native of India.

Deepa Dinamani worked as a senior manager in fund services at a company based in the Airport Business Park in Cork.

She was pronounced dead at her family home in Wilton on the southside of the city on the evening of 14 July 2023.

The alarm was raised when she failed to pick up her son at the house of a friend. She was found in a bedroom of the property which she shared with her husband and son.

Her body was transferred to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem examination was carried out. A forensic examination also took place at her home in Wilton.

Following her death, Deepa was repatriated to India for burial. She is survived by her five year old son Reyansh, her parents and a brother.