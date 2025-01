A MAN WHO died after a tree fell on his car during Storm Éowyn has been named locally as 20-year-old Kacper Dudek.

Gardaí in Raphoe continue to investigate the fatal road traffic incident that occurred at Feddyglass, Raphoe, Donegal yesterday morning.

Kacper’s body has been removed from the scene to the mortuary in Letterkenny University Hospital where a post mortem examination will take place in due course.

The N14 remains closed and local diversions are in place.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are conducting a full examination of the scene this morning.

A Family Liaison Officer has been assigned to provided support Kacper’s family.