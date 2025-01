THE SIX NATIONS kicks off this weekend, with Ireland set to take on England on Saturday.

To help get the crowd hyped, the IRFU have announced that DJ Mark McCabe will perform at Ireland’s opening match.

The legendary DJ is best known for his hit ‘Maniac 2000‘, which was released at the turn of millenium and sat at number one on the Irish singles charts for ten weeks.

It became the best-selling single in Ireland that year, and became a regular feature of nightclubs, weddings and school discos across the country.

So today we’re asking: Do you like Maniac 2000?