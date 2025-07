MORE THAN ONE hundred observations have been lodged over plans for a new food delivery hub for drones in Dublin, with the majority being objections.

Politicians and residents’ associations are amongst more than 110 objections received for the proposed hub in Dundrum on Dublin’s southside. The window for objections closed this week.

Plans were lodged by Irish startup Manna Drones Ltd for the lands at an existing car park site to the rear of Main Street and the rear of Holy Cross Church in Dundrum.

Manna already operates two drone delivery hubs, one in Blanchardstown and one near junction 6 on the M50. The company has plans lined up to expand to Tallaght and Glasnevin.

There have been over 100 complaints made to the company from those living in areas it already operates in.

Manna CEO Bobby Healy has previously said the company is “listening” to complaints and is investing in tech to make its drones, which are used to deliver products such as takeaway food, emit less noise when in use.

Appearing before an Oireachtas Committee earlier this year, Healy said that drone deliveries are more sustainable, and remove traffic congestion from roads.

“Drone delivery offers a faster, greener and safer way forward, and does so while fully respecting the privacy of the communities we serve,” he said.

Fianna Fáil TD Shay Brennan is among the objectors to the Dundrum hub.

In his observation he noted that the idea of drones passing overhead daily has generated “anxiety” in the locality. He also points out that there is currently no national policy or local planning framework to address the challenges posed by drone operations in urban and suburban settings.

He called for a community impact assessment, robust noise studies, strict conditions on operational hours and flight frequency, and to defer approval until a “community-centred” framework is in place.

In Manna’s application it proposes that the drones will be used to “improve food delivery services in the Dundrum area”.

One objector says that this is “not a good use” of “modern technology” and questions why only one use is listed.

Another who also raised the same point noted: “Dundrum already has ample food delivery services, making this proposal unnecessary and potentially harmful”.

One objector, who lives locally, wrote: “A documentary I have viewed indicated a lot of local resentment to the current planning granted in Dublin 15.”

“The documentary I viewed talked about drones buzzing over adjacent properties, of which I am the occupant of one [in Dundrum],” they added, referencing the RTÉ Prime Time programme on the existing hub in Dublin 15.

Another local resident wrote to Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council to object on privacy grounds.

“The presence of drones flying over residential homes raises legitimate fears around surveillance and data protection. Even if these drones are not recording footage, their presence in the skies creates a feeling of being watched and compromises residents’ sense of privacy,” they said.

One observation noted that the noise from and presence of drones could “adversely impact” those with existing mental health conditions.

The objector claimed that hyperacusis – noise sensitivity – is common in those with PTSD, those who suffer migraines, and those with some forms of epilepsy.

Green Party councillor Robert Jones, who sits on the local county council, submitted an observation which noted that in his view adequate “environmental scrutiny” and “public consultation” had not been carried out.

He said that there had been no ecological or acoustic assessments “despite likely impacts on birds, pets and human health”, and urged the council to reject the application.

A management company representing the residents of Dundrum Castle House wrote to the council to object to the development on the grounds that drone activity overhead poses an “unacceptable risk of damage” to the ruins of a 13th century Norman castle on the grounds of the residential development.

Manna submitted a planning report from Downey Chartered Town Planners which stated that it will be introducing a “much-needed service at this location”.

The report said that drone delivery offers a “sustainable alternative” to traditional delivery methods.

Manna is applying for permission for an aerial delivery hub in Dundrum town centre for a temporary period of 5 years.

In its planning statement the company said the development will consist of a single storey storage and ancillary office cabin container, perimeter fencing, and “all associated site works necessary to facilitate the development”.

A spokesperson for Manna Air Delivery has previously said that it would not be flying drones in Dundrum “in the next few months”.

They added that Manna Air Delivery has begun rolling out quieter propellers that reduce cruise-flight noise to 59 dBA—noticeably quieter than typical traffic outside a home, which averages between 70 and 75 dBA.