ONE OF THE members of Baccara María Mendiola, best known for the disco anthem ‘Yes Sir, I Can Boogie’, has died.

Her management company, Tony Denton Promotions confirmed the news of her death at 69 but could not give further information.

Reports in Spanish media say Mendiola passed away in Madrid yesterday surrounded by her family.

Cristina Sevilla, who replaced Mendiola in Baccara after she stepped aside due to arthritis in 2008, expressed her gratitude on social media in a message written in Spanish.

Yes Sir, I Can Boogie has become associated with Scottish football fans in recent years.

The hit track reached number three in one UK singles chart in mid-November 2020 when Scotland defeated Serbia in a Euro 2020 play-off, with footage of Considine and his team-mates dancing and singing along to the track going viral.

The song, which has since been covered by Goldfrapp, The Fratellis and Sophie Ellis-Bextor, was heard being sung loudly and proudly by Scotland fans throughout the tournament in 2021.