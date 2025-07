REPUBLICAN MARIAN PRICE has taken legal action against Disney+ for defamation after its show Say Nothing depicted her killing Jean McConville.

The legal action was filed yesterday. Price is being represented by Phoenix Law, a high profile law firm in Belfast known for representing the families of victims of the Stardust tragedy, and the band Kneecap in various legal battles.

The series, which was released in November last year, is based on a book of the same name by Patrick Radden Keefe. It explores the life of IRA member Dolours Price, Marian’s sister, and the disappearance of Jean McConville.

McConville, a mother of 10, was kidnapped and murdered by the IRA in 1972. She was one of The Disappeared for decades, until her remains were found in 2003.

Dolours Price died in 2013 and had admitted to being involved in the murder.

Marian Price, also known as Marian McGlinchey, has always denied killing McConville. However, in Say Nothing she is depicted as firing the shots that killed McConville.

Peter Corrigan, Marian Price’s legal representative, previously called the series’ depiction of Price’s involvement in Jean McConville’s murder an “unfounded” and “damaging” allegation.

Corrigan claimed the shooting scene was created for “the purposes of theatrical elaboration”.

“Our client has now been forced to initiate legal proceedings to hold Disney to account for their actions,” Corrigan said in December last year, when Price announced her intention to pursue legal action.

Nobody has ever been charged with McConville’s killing.