REPUBLICAN MARIAN PRICE is taking legal action against Disney+ for defamation after its show Say Nothing depicted her killing Jean McConville.

The series, which was released last month, is based on a book of the same name by Patrick Radden Keefe. It explores the life of IRA member Dolours Price, Marian’s sister, and the disappearance of Jean McConville.

McConville, a mother of 10, was kidnapped and murdered by the IRA in 1972. She was one of The Disappeared for decades, until her remains were found in 2003.

Dolours and Marian Price were convicted for their part in an IRA car-bomb attack on London’s Old Bailey courts in 1973 Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Dolours Price died in 2013 and had admitted to being involved in the murder.

Marian Price, also known as Marian McGlinchey, has always denied killing McConville. However, in Say Nothing she is depicted as firing the shots that killed McConville.

Marian Price is represented by Peter Corrigan, of Phoenix Law, in the legal action.

The lawsuit was first reported by the Irish News today.

In documents submitted as part of the legal action, Corrigan writes: “Our client has been publicly connected with the murder of the innocent mother, Jean McConville…

This allegation is unfounded in all respects.

“Indeed, it is difficult to envisage a more damaging allegation in which to level at our client without any evidential foundation.”

Corrigan claimed the shooting scene was created for “the purposes of theatrical elaboration”.

Marian Price pictured in 2008 Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The solicitor writes that McConville’s killing is “one of the most egregious murders pertaining to the Northern Ireland past”.

“Given the inaccuracy of the proposed publication and the innuendo that arises from same, the damage to our client’s reputation is obvious,” Corrigan adds.

Nobody has even been charged with McConville’s killing.

Her son, Michael, recently described the portrayal of her death in Say Nothing as “cruel”. He said his mother’s killing was “not entertainment”, rather his family’s reality for the last 52 years.

The Journal has contacted Phoenix Law and Disney+ for comment.