Thursday 9 January, 2020
Man charged in relation to attempted abduction in Cabra 'told gardaí it was a joke gone wrong'

Martin Gallagher has been charged with false imprisonment and assault causing harm.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 9 Jan 2020, 12:58 PM
A MAN CHARGED in connection with an alleged attempted abduction of a pensioner in Dublin this week told gardaí when charged that the incident was a “joke that went wrong”, a court heard today.

Martin Gallagher, 20, with an address in Rusheeney Avenue in Hartstown, Dublin, appeared in the Courts of Criminal Justice charged with false imprisonment and assault causing harm. 

Gardaí launched an investigation after receiving reports that a man had attempted to force an elderly woman into his car in the Martin Grove area of Dublin 7.

The court heard evidence of the man’s arrest, charge and caution from Detective Garda Paul Kirwan of Blanchardstown Garda Station.

Detective Kirwan said that Gallagher made no reply when charged.

However, defence solicitor Michael Kelleher said that his client did in fact say to gardaí: “I’m sorry. It was a joke that went wrong.”

He did not speak during today’s short hearing.

He was granted free legal aid and was remanded in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court on 16 January.

Dressed in navy sweater and grey sweatpants, he blew a kiss to family members as he was brought into custody. 

- Comments closed as legal proceedings are under way 

Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

