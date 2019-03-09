This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 9 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mary Lou McDonald: 'I think she should go... but the problem is much bigger than Karen Bradley'

The Sinn Féin leader added to calls for Karen Bradley’s resignation earlier today.

By Sean Murray Saturday 9 Mar 2019, 12:31 PM
35 minutes ago 2,385 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4532186
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

SINN FÉIN LEADER Mary Lou McDonald has called on the UK’s Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley to resign, but believes there is a “systemic problem” in Britain that wouldn’t be solved by Bradley’s resignation.

Speaking to reporters this morning, McDonald added to calls on Bradley to go, over comments made in the House of Commons earlier this week. 

The Sinn Féin leader also went on the attack against the British government today, accusing the Conservative party of “recklessness” and “indecision”. 

On Wednesday, Bradley said in parliament that deaths in Northern Ireland during the Troubles “that were at the hands of the military and police were not crimes”. 

She added: “They were people acting under orders and under instruction and fulfilling their duties in a dignified and appropriate way.”

After a number of statements seeking to clarify her comments, she said on Thursday evening that she was “profoundly sorry for the offence and hurt” that her words had caused. 

Speaking to RTÉ News, Bradley said again that she was “profoundly sorry” for the offence caused, and said she didn’t believe what she said.

The Northern Ireland Secretary has since faced a barrage of criticism over her statement, while this FactCheck found her original claim to be false.

Sinn Féin’s McDonald said today that “certainly her comments are a resigning matter”. 

“It’d be hard to overstate the level of anger and stress it’s generated,” she said.

I think she should go. But the problem is much bigger than Karen Bradley. It’s a systemic problem where the British system refuses to come forward with the truth.

With a series of crucial votes in Westminster next week that will decide the UK’s course with Brexit, McDonald said these votes coming with just 20 days to go until Brexit was a further sign of the British government “playing down the clock” and “playing for time”.

She said: “If Britain wishes to Brexit, who are we to stop them? They’re not taking the North of Ireland with them. And they’re certainly not going to wreck the Irish economy, or upend our peace process or our peace settlement.”

The Sinn Féin leader added that it’s essential that Dublin and Brussels stands firm in the coming weeks and “doesn’t blink”.

Yesterday, Michel Barnier offered the UK a new Brexit deal which would see it leave the customs union but keep parts of the backstop which would ensure there is no hard border on the island of Ireland.

In a number of tweets sent this afternoon, Barnier said the UK has been offered a way to exit the “single customs territory unilaterally, while the other elements of the backstop must be maintained to avoid a hard border”. 

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, in response to Barnier’s tweets, said the ball is in the UK’s court. 

He said: “We were and remain happy to apply the backstop only to Northern Ireland, if they want to go back to that. It doesn’t have to trap or keep all of Great Britain in the single customs territory for a prolonged period, or at all.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'An unspeakable tragedy': Woman and teenage daughter found dead in Newry flat named
    71,528  78
    2
    		Three takeaways and one café were ordered to shut last month after health inspections
    59,906  22
    3
    		Michel Barnier offers UK a new Brexit deal with just 21 days to go to the deadline
    56,595  106
    Fora
    1
    		Burger joint BuJo wants to topple a decade-old planning rule so it can keep selling food to-go
    276  0
    2
    		Enterprise Ireland wants to bring 'clarity' for startups navigating hundreds of State supports
    132  0
    3
    		Three ways innovators can address gender bias in artificial intelligence
    84  0
    The42
    1
    		Ireland crowned U20 Six Nations champions after thrilling shoot-out win over France
    46,086  101
    2
    		Seven changes for Ireland as O'Brien misses out on matchday 23
    38,588  124
    3
    		'My wife was due three weeks later. I had to be able to drive her to hospital and hold my child'
    32,412  12
    DailyEdge
    1
    		These are the gaeilgeoirí you should be following on Insta this Seachtain na Gaeilge
    5,375  1
    2
    		In defence of 'Wish You Were Gay' by Billie Eilish, amid the controversy it's causing
    5,198  0
    3
    		'Beyond inspiring': Late Late viewers were united in their admiration of Lavinia Kerwick last night
    5,213  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Mary Lou McDonald: 'I think she should go... but the problem is much bigger than Karen Bradley'
    Mary Lou McDonald: 'I think she should go... but the problem is much bigger than Karen Bradley'
    Primary school website taken over by hardcore porn after IT mixup
    Poll: Should Karen Bradley resign as Northern Ireland Secretary?
    GARDAí
    Two men in court after ATM scamming equipment found at house in Navan
    Two men in court after ATM scamming equipment found at house in Navan
    Man arrested and €360,000 worth of cannabis herb seized after van searched in Dublin
    Man arrested over Strokestown eviction incident released without charge
    DUBLIN
    Cheers to IWD! 10 Dublin bars offering great drinks deals to mark the occasion
    Cheers to IWD! 10 Dublin bars offering great drinks deals to mark the occasion
    'A completely new scam': Warning over scam that allows online bank accounts to be accessed remotely
    Man arrested over theft of 800-year-old mummy head from crypt of Dublin Church
    CORK
    Ireland crowned U20 Six Nations champions after thrilling shoot-out win over France
    Ireland crowned U20 Six Nations champions after thrilling shoot-out win over France
    Twins given medals for saving grandmother's life after she suffered seizure
    'Deeply suspicious': Sam Smyth and Eamon Dunphy wrote concerned letter to Jackson accuser in 1988

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie