This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 15 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Nothing to offer': Mary Lou McDonald says violent dissident republicans should disband

“They are at war with their community and are now threatening political representatives who serve the people,” McDonald said.

By Press Association Saturday 15 Feb 2020, 4:03 PM
53 minutes ago 9,028 Views 41 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5008642
Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images
Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald
Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images

VIOLENT DISSIDENT REPUBLICANS should disband, Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald has said.

Anti-peace process renegades threatened the party’s vice president Michelle O’Neill and veteran policing spokesman Gerry Kelly after they supported a recent recruitment campaign for new Catholic officers.

McDonald has said they would not be deterred or intimidated by the gunmen.

She added: “These people have no politics, no strategy and nothing to offer.

“They are at war with their community and are now threatening political representatives who serve the people.”

The event was intended to encourage more Catholics to join the PSNI.

Senior commanders have become concerned in recent years over a slide in the proportion of Catholic officers amid the severe threat posed by dissident republicans who try to kill members of the security forces.

The Sinn Fein president said: “Sinn Fein will not be deterred or intimidated.

“These groups have nothing to offer. It’s time they packed up and disbanded.”

O’Neill and Kelly’s attendance at a PSNI recruitment event was hailed by Chief Constable Simon Byrne as “seismic and historic”.

It was the first time such a senior Sinn Fein figure had attended such a meeting, although the party has expressed support for police in Northern Ireland on many occasions in the past.

Last year there were attempted bomb attacks by dissident republicans targeting police in Belfast, Craigavon in Co Armagh and near the Irish border in Fermanagh.

Police have branded as “cruel and disgusting” anti-PSNI recruitment posters depicting an officer who was severely injured in a bomb attack.

The posters used a picture of Peadar Heffron along with a warning that anyone thinking of joining the police could suffer similar injuries.

Heffron lost a leg when a dissident bomb detonated under his car near Randalstown in 2010 as he travelled to work. He now uses a wheelchair.

Meanwhile, McDonald commended her negotiating, Executive and Assembly teams – led by O’Neill – for “working hard for citizens”.

She listed recent successes following the restoration of devolved political powersharing at Stormont.

The party leader said: “Already in the Executive we have seen measures taken to tackle poverty, including moving quickly to end the nurses dispute of equal pay; extending welfare mitigations, a new house building programme has been announced.

“Additional funding has been made available for education and the victims and survivors of the contaminated blood scandal in the north will receive compensation payments.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (41)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie