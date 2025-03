MARY LOU MCDONALD has categorically ruled herself out of running in this year’s presidential election.

Speaking to reporters in Belfast earlier today, McDonald batted away a question about her intentions.

“It won’t be me,” the Sinn Féin leader said.

“I want Sinn Féin to be in government in Dublin. I still believe that we can achieve that, and I know that for progress to be made in so many areas, in housing and giving a chance for our younger people in particular, we need to change the government, and all of my energy and my effort is towards achieving that,” she added.

In December, McDonald told The Journal that a presidential bid was not on her horizon, but many have still speculated that she might be the name put forward by Sinn Féin.

McDonald said today that Sinn Féin is speaking to other parties about a potential joint candidate for parties on the left, however, she said no decision has yet been made on this and that Sinn Féin may still decide to run a Sinn Féin candidate.

Last week, Taoiseach Micheál Martin also ruled himself out of running.

In early November of this year, President Michael D. Higgins will have completed his second term in the role.

No candidates have officially been announced at this point.

In order to get on the ballot, candidates need the support of four councils or 20 members of the Oireachtas.