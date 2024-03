SINN FÉIN LEADER Mary Lou McDonald appealed to voters to back her party’s candidates in the upcoming local and European elections during a speech at a 1916 Rising commemoration event at Arbour Hill Military Cemetery in Dublin today.

She described the leaders of the Rising as “the change-makers” of their day and said, “That mantle of change-maker falls to you, to this generation, to make change happen in our communities, to make change happen right across Ireland.”

The Dublin TD’s speech covered history, domestic politics and foreign affairs, with a strong emphasis on the upcoming June elections.

McDonald said that while Ireland’s place “is within the European Union”, the party would only support EU policies “when they are good for Ireland”.

“For far too long Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have been far too deferential to the European Union. Sinn Fein is different,” she said.

She also said that electing as many Sinn Fein councillors as possible in June’s local elections was part of the solution to the housing crisis.

She praised Sinn Féin vice president Michelle O’Neill for “(proving) herself to be true to her word” when she promised to be a “First Minister for all” in Northern Ireland, while also saying that the “destiny of the Irish nation is on the horizon”.

She also said she believes the public would “relish” a general election.

Local elections

McDonald told the crowd she believes the June local elections are the most “for a generation”.

She also said: “The work done by local authorities is so important and takes on an even greater importance because of the housing crisis. Electing as many Sinn Fein councillors as possible is part of the solution.”

McDonald also criticised independent TDs who plan to approve newly appointed Fine Gael leader Simon Harris as the next Taoiseach, as she repeated her calls for a general election, something opposition parties called for in the wake of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s surprise resignation.

She also called for Moore Street, where 1916 leaders met before the Rising, to be protected and restored, “not torn down in the name of profit”

“The streets, laneways and buildings touched by rebellion belong to our history. Arbour Hill is the final resting place of the leaders of the rising.

“The terrace at Moore Street was their final meeting place.It must be protected and restored as the birthright of future generations, to drive exciting regeneration of Dublin’s north inner city, not torn down in the name of profit.

“We will never surrender our revolutionary history and we will keep fighting for Moore Street,” she said. That line received applause from the gathering.

Europe

McDonald, a former MEP herself, set out her party’s position on the European Union.

“We need to leave it all on the pitch,” she said of the upcoming campaign.

“Ireland’s place is within the European Union, but we also know that the Irish people are best placed to make the decisions that affect them, particularly on issues such as foreign affairs, taxation and investment in public services,” she said.

“We believe passionately in the independence of Ireland’s foreign policy, in defending our military neutrality, in standing up for a Common Agricultural Policy that delivers for family farmers.

She touted the candidacy of two Sinn Féin politicians running for a Dublin constituency seat in the EU Parliament.

“Lynn Boylan and Daithi Doolan are not afraid to stand up for Ireland,” she said.

“That is why we must leave it all on the pitch to get them elected to the European Parliament.”

Gaza

McDonald also said Israel should “end its slaughter” in Gaza.

“The struggle for freedom and peace in Ireland has always connected with freedom struggles throughout the world. Today, our thoughts are with the people of Gaza who have, over the last seven months, endured genocide,” she said.

“Israel’s onslaught on Gaza is the gravest human rights violation of our time, broadcast live across television and social media.

She said the Israeli government “must be held accountable”.

“We call for an immediate, full, and permanent ceasefire. We know from our own history that no conflict is intractable.

“Peace is a question of will.”