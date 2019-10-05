'Pan-Celtic political culture': McDonald calls for shared approach to Brexit from Ireland and Wales

SINN FÉIN LEADER Mary Lou McDonald has called for a “pan-Celtic political culture” between Wales and Ireland to tackle the challenges posed by Brexit and the British government.

McDonald was speaking at a conference of the Welsh political party Plaid Cymru this afternoon.

Wales and England both voted to leave the EU during the Brexit referendum in 2016, while Scotland and Northern Ireland voted by a larger majority to remain.

However, speaking today, the Sinn Féin leader said Brexit and the proposals from the Conservative party in the Westminister were “not the answer” to solving issues within Europe and suggested Wales, along with Ireland, should foster a political culture to fight the “Tory Brexit”.

“The futures of Ireland and Wales must be shaped by the hopes and aspirations of our peoples. Not by Boris Johnson and his band of Eton elitists in London,” she said.

“Toryism is a political culture that has always been a clear and present threat to our well-being.

“We need a counter political culture; a pan-Celtic, anti-Tory political culture that respects each other’s sovereignty and right to nationhood.

“If Boris Johnson cannot put forward proposals that maintain the guarantees in the Backstop, then the ultimate solution of Irish Unity should be put on the table.”

Johnson has insisted he is prepared to pull the UK out of the EU on 31 October despite legislation that prevents him from legally doing so.

He also submitted new proposals on an alternative to the backstop this week which were criticised by both Brussels and the Irish government.

Documents submitted to the Court of Sessions in Scotland revealed Johnson will now ask for a Brexit extension if a withdrawal agreement has not been agreed by 19 October.

While negotiations are still ongoing between the UK and EU, McDonald said: “It would be naive to believe that the Tory view of Ireland and Wales has shifted in any significant way since the days of Thatcherism.

“Not once has the Tory government shown any appreciation or concern of the consequences for Ireland of such recklessness. The hardening of the border. Economic chaos. Endangering the Good Friday Agreement and our peace,” she said.