MATHS WEEK STARTS today and, as is our annual tradition, we’re setting our readers some puzzles. Give them a go!

Day One – Percentages and Proportions

Many people suffer from maths anxiety, which can greatly impair their ability to succeed at maths.

One of the contributing factors is a belief that mathematics is an innate ability that some people are born with, and others are born without. This can become a self-confirming condition.

While there are undoubtedly differences in abilities, modern research shows the brain’s ability to change and create new structures in response to learning and experience. An understanding that abilities can be developed through effort develops a “growth mindset” and promotes resilience and enhanced learning.

That’s why we’re saying to people this year to ‘practice and play’ with maths!

Today we kick off the week with a selection of short puzzles.

What number do we get if we divide 3 by a half? If a pound sterling costs €1.20, how much will €1 buy in sterling? A litre of orange juice costs €1. There are two special offers: (a) 3 for the price of 2 and (b) 30% off (the price). If you want to buy 3 litres, what is the cheapest option? Which is the cheapest option (a) €20 + VAT (23% rate) or (b) €24 incl. VAT? What is six times one third of half of three euros? Which is largest? (a) 70% (b) ¾ (c) 0 .73 (d) 5/7

Come back tomorrow at 7.30pm for the answers to today’s puzzle.

The puzzles this week have been compiled for The Journal by Eoin Gill of Maths Week Ireland and South-East Technological University (SETU).