Gardai renew appeal for information on whereabouts of man feared killed by crime family

GARDAÍ HAVE RENEWED an appeal for information about the whereabouts of missing Limerick man Matthew Carroll, who it is feared was murdered by members of a local crime family 24 years ago.

Following on from anniversary of his disappearance this month in 1998, a garda spokesman said: “Gardaí at Roxboro Road are seeking the public’s assistance in their renewed appeal in the search for missing person Matthew Carroll, and can be contacted at (061) 214340 or on the Garda confidential line 1800-666-111.”

Gardai declined to comment on claims from an anonymous source that officers received a letter and an audio recording in January last year which included specific allegations about why Mr Carroll was abducted and murdered, and who was involved in the alleged killing.

Gardai said the investigation into Mr Carroll’s missing person’s case remains a live enquiry.

The 30-year old father of one was last seen walking out of the Steering Wheel pub, Roxboro Shopping Centre, Limerick, on June 8, 1998, when he had been celebrating his local soccer team Carew Park FC’s victory in the Lawson Cup.

Gardai said he left the pub between 7pm-8pm and made his way in the direction of his family home nearby, at Rose Court, Keyes Park, where “he resided there most of the time with his mother”.

“Matthew Carroll never arrived home, this is the last time Matthew Carroll was seen,” said the garda spokesman.

When asked about the claims about the letter and audio recording sent to gardai, and if this was being actively investigated, the spokesman replied: “We are not in a position to comment on this ongoing investigation, our appeal still stands.”

One major line of enquiry Gardai examined was that Mr Carroll may have been killed by local criminals and buried under concrete, however gardai have failed to find any trace of him.

One of many theories considered by gardai was that Mr Carroll – who was not involved in crime – might have been abducted over knowledge he possibly had of the activities of members of a Limerick crime family.

Garda Headquarters said a “senior investigating officer is appointed to oversee and manage this investigation” but it said it was not commenting on any other aspect of the probe.

Matthew Carroll’s brother, Seamus Carroll, said gardai had informed the family that they were previously “looking into” various allegations but that they have heard little from Gardai in the past number of years.

Appealing for information, Mr Carroll, 49, said: “It’s 24 years now, it’s a long time, and certain people out there know something and I’d ask them to please come forward and pass on the information.”

“People don’t understand our heads are wrecked with this. All the family would hope is that people are a year older and a year wiser and hopefully not afraid to come forward.”