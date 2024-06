LAST MONTH WAS Ireland’s warmest May on record, according to weather data collected by Met Éireann from across the country.

May 2024 was the warmest May on record with an average temperature of 13.08 degrees Celsius.

That’s 2.53 degrees above the 1961-1990 long term average and 1.74 degrees above the 1991-2020 long-term average for May.

It was also only the second time in the 125 years on record that the average temperature for May in Ireland exceeded 13 degrees.

The previous warmest May was May 2008, which saw an average monthly temperature of 13.03 degrees Celsius. In contrast, the coldest May was 102 years ago in May 1923 with an average temperature of 8.67 degrees.

2023 was a year of record-breaking heat across the world as climate change drives up average global temperatures, destabilises weather patterns, and causes more frequent and more intense extreme weather events like heatwaves and storms.

Temperature increases of just one or two degrees above average may seem minor, but in fact, even seemingly small variations in temperature can have major implications if sustained.

Countries across the world promised under the Paris Agreement in 2015 to try to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees – or at the very least, no more than two degrees – compared to the pre-industrial period.

However, scientists expect the world is on track to see warming closer to three degrees by the end of the century.

Humans urgently need to significantly reduce the volume of greenhouse gases that we emit into the atmosphere through activities like burning fossil fuels and methane-heavy agriculture.

The latest monthly climate statement from Met Éireann details that May 2024 was very mild but also quite dull overall.

“Weak steering currents aloft brought a mixture of slow-moving areas of high and low pressure over the country in a mostly slack airflow. Rainfall totals were mixed with a few active weather fronts and some intense thundery downpours giving higher totals in the South and parts of the Midlands while the East and Northwest had a relatively dry month,” the weather agency said.

All average air temperatures at weather stations across the country were above their long-term average for the month.

Deviations from mean air temperature ranged from 1.1 degrees (12.7 degrees mean temperature) at Mace Head, Co Galway to 2.9 degrees (13.6 degrees the month’s highest mean temperature) at Phoenix Park in Co Dublin, which saw its warmest May in the 125 years on record.

Three stations had their highest mean maximum temperature for May on record and fourteen stations had their highest mean minimum for May on record.

This indicates, Met Éireann said, that night-time temperatures were particularly high during May 2024, which helped to increase the overall mean temperatures.

However, all available monthly sunshine totals were below their long-term average, with some seeing the dullest May since 2014.

The majority of monthly rainfall totals across the country were below their 1981-2010 long-term average.