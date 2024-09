TWO TEENAGERS KILLED in a road collision on Friday evening in Co Mayo have been named locally.

James Daniels, aged 13, and Harry Fagan, aged 19, were killed when the car they were travelling in was involved in a collision with a tractor on the N83 at Levallyroe.

The incident happened at around 8pm on Friday evening.

A third teenager was transferred to Mayo University Hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.

The driver of the tractor, a man in his 50s, was taken to Mayo University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

James was a member of Cloonfad United FC’s under 14 squad, while Harry played for the club throughout its underage programme.

In a statement on social media, Cloonfad United said the community is in “complete shock, numbness and disbelief”.

The club added that the Fagan family has “given so much to our club in various different platforms and are so generous with their time to all local volunteer groups”.

“Our hearts are broken for both families and we send our prayers and support,” said Cloonfad United.

The club’s senior team had just kicked off a game against Skyvalley Rovers when the news came through.

Cloonfad United thanked the opposition and referee for abandoning the game and for their “sincerity shown afterwards”, and Skyvalley Rovers have sent their “heartfelt sympathies to the families and friends of these young men”.

Daniel’s funeral Mass will take place in St. Patrick’s Church, Cloonfad, on Tuesday at 12 noon, and Harry’s funeral Mass will take place at 12 noon on Wednesday in the same church.

A Family Liaison Officer has been assigned to support the families of the deceased.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward and any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling in the area at the time of the incident are asked to make this footage available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station on 096 20560, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.