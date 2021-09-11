#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 11 September 2021
Poll: Who will win today's All Ireland Senior Football Final?

Mayo and Tyrone face off this afternoon at 5pm in Croke Park.

By Niall O'Connor Saturday 11 Sep 2021, 9:57 AM
Aidan O'Shea and Padraig Hampsey after the provincial finals.
Aidan O'Shea and Padraig Hampsey after the provincial finals.

IT’S THE BIG day for Gaelic Football fans as Mayo and Tyrone take each other on in the hopes of winning the All Ireland Final

Could we see Mayo finally take Sam Maguire back to the west after years, and years, and years, of failed expectation. Curse or no curse, this year their “we have only one plan” catchphrase could be a harbinger of success.  

It could also go north to Tyrone, a county that has also suffered disappointment in their campaigns. Their display against Kerry was a highlight of the season and was no lucky strike against the giant. 

Whatever happens today it is sure to be a sporting spectacle that will see GAA fans across the globe tune in to see history made. 

With all that in mind we are asking: Who will win today’s All Ireland Senior Football Final?


Poll Results:

Mayo (1181)
Tyrone  (522)


Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie