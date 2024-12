A LOTTO PLAYER from Co Mayo will ring in the new year with a bang after winning more than €5.4 million in last night’s Lotto draw.

There was good news also for two Dublin players who won €40,341 each.

The Mayo winner becomes the 11th Lotto Jackpot winner of 2024.

The winning numbers in last night’s main Lotto draw were: 2, 4, 5, 10, 16, 17 and the Bonus was 23.

Advertisement

The store location where the winning ticket was purchased will be announced tomorrow.

National Lottery spokesperson Emma Monaghan remarked that it was an “extraordinary night for Mayo and Dublin players, with three incredible wins”.

“We now have a Mayo player who’s €5.4 million richer, claiming the title of the 35th National Lottery millionaire as we close out the year, and two Dublin players each securing a fantastic €40,000 prize,” said Monaghan.

The National Lottery is urging all Lotto players from Mayo and Dublin who purchased tickets for Saturday night’s Lotto to check their tickets carefully.

The winners should sign the back of their tickets and keep it somewhere safe.

They should also make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team and arrangements will be made for them to collect their prize.