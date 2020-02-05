Batches of John McCambridge gluten-free bread kits recalled due to possible presence of gluten

Source: FSAI

A NUMBER OF batches of John McCambridge gluten-free bread kits are being recalled due to the possible presence of gluten.

The products in question have best before dates of between 01/03/2020 to 17/01/2021 inclusive.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) said that the products are being recalled due to the possible presence of cereals containing gluten.

“The implicated batches may be unsafe for consumers who are allergic to or intolerant of gluten,” it said.

The FSAI announced the recall on its website this afternoon.