Wednesday 25 January 2023
MCD apologises after 'premature' announcement of Noel Gallagher gig in Dublin this summer
Tickets were due to go on sale this Friday at 9am.
1 hour ago

MCD HAS APOLOGISED for “prematurely” announcing a Noel Gallagher concert in Dublin this summer. 

The promoter had announced on Monday that Gallagher’s High Flying Birds would perform at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham on 27 August. 

Primal Scream and Happy Mondays had been announced as support acts. 

Tickets were due to go on sale this Friday at 9am. 

However, MCD issued a statement today saying that the its recent announcement of the gig was “premature”. 

“This early announcement was due to over-enthusiasm on our behalf,” MCD said. 

“MCD apologises to Noel Gallagher and all his fans, and we hope to be in a position to update you in due course,” the company said. 

It confirmed no tickets will go on sale this week. 

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
