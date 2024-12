THE HIGH COURT will hold a hearing later this morning where it is expected to rule on legal costs for the civil case brought against Conor McGregor by Nikita Hand.

Last month, McGregor was deemed liable for the assault on Nikita Hand in a Dublin hotel in 2018 with the jury awarding the victim over €248,000 in damages.

Nikita Hand (Ní Laimhín) alleged that McGregor “sexually assaulted her, and in effect, raped her” in a hotel penthouse in Dublin on 9 December 2018,

Advertisement

When broken down, the jury awarded €60,000 in general damages, damages for loss of earnings of €135,026 and agreed medical expenses of €4,557.64.

It also awarded on a loss of future earnings of €50,000 and special damages awarded in total were €188,603.60. No aggravated damages or exemplary damages were awarded. The total damages awarded were €248,603.60.

Following the trial, McGregor indicated he will appeal the decision.

The court is also expected to rule on costs in relation to the other defendant in the case – James Lawrence, of Rafter’s Road, Drimnagh – who Hand had alleged had also assaulted her in the same hotel penthouse in December 2018. The jury found that Lawrence did not sexually assault Hand.

Today’s hearing was due to be heard in the days following the trial but had been pushed back.