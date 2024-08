THE TOTAL NUMBER of people who have tested positive for measles in Ireland this year has risen to 82.

In addition to the confirmed cases above, there are 11 cases currently

under investigation for measles.

The latest weekly measles report by the HSE says the number of outbreaks this year remains at 13.

Of the 82 confirmed cases, 38 are males, 41 are females and gender is not recorded for three cases.

Suspected cases of measles are tested in a laboratory, before being either officially confirmed as measles or denotified.

The majority of confirmed cases this year have been in people aged 34 or younger. Four cases have been confirmed in children younger than 12 months.

Measles is a highly infectious disease that can cause serious complications.

A measles infection tends to start with cold-like symptoms that develop about 10 days after a person is infected, followed a few days later by a rash. Initial symptoms include sore, red eyes, a temperature of 38 degrees or higher, runny nose, sneezing and coughing.

Doctors have consistently advised parents that young infants eligible for the MMR vaccine should receive an additional dose before travelling abroad as measles cases spike across Europe.

The Irish College of GPs recommended that infants between six and 11 months should receive an additional MMR vaccine at least two weeks before travelling overseas.