Man dies in car crash in Co Meath

A MAN HAS died in a car crash involving one vehicle in Co Meath.

The incident occurred last night at 11: 55 pm , on the Kells to Virginia Road.

The body of a man was removed from the scene and taken to our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No other injuries have been reported.

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of the crash, and the R147 has been closed from Carnaross to the Kells Business Park entrance.



Diversions are in place.

Forensic Collision investigators are to conduct an examination of the scene.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to the incident to come forward, including anyone who might have camera footage, including dash-cam, and who were travelling on the R147 between 11:30 pm and 12: 15 am.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kells Garda Station on 046 928 0820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,” a spokesperson said.