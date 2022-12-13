Man arrested in Meath murder investigation as Dublin home sealed off for examination

A MAN IN his 50s has been arrested by Gardaí investigating the murder of a man whose body was found in a field in Meath.

Gardaí have also declared a home in the Dublin 15 area is a crime scene and it has been sealed off for forensic examination as part of the investigation into the killing of 22-year-old Mahamud Ilyas.

His body was discovered on Saturday wrapped in a carpet by a passerby in Belgree Lane, Kilbride, around 7km from Ashbourne town itself.

Gardaí said the man aged in his 50s was arrested earlier today in the Dublin 15 area and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Blanchardstown Garda Station.

The investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow, a Garda spokesperson said.