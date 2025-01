MEGHAN MARKLE HAS announced that she has a new lifestyle show coming out on Netflix this month.

Over the eight part series, Markle will share cooking, gardening and crafting tips in her California home, where she’ll be joined by chefs and famous friends such as actor Mindy Kaling.

This is the latest in a string of projects between Netflix, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, although their recent productions have struggled to follow the success of the Harry & Meghan series in 2022.

Their sports documentary Polo received dismal reviews when it premiered in December, and while The Heart of Invictus docuseries received positive reviews, it failed to draw in big viewing figures.

So today we’re asking: Will you watch Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle show on Netflix?