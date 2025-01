TWO MEN IN their 30s and 40s, arrested on a cargo vessel anchored in the Shannon Estuary on 18 January have been charged.

They are to appear before Tralee District Court this morning at 10:30am.

Five men were already arrested and have appeared before the District Court charged in relation to the investigation.

Advertisement

As revealed last week, gardaí believe that a load of drugs is somewhere off the coast of Kerry as a rigid hull inflatable boat (RHIB) sent out to collect it couldn’t find the shipment. The drugs are suspected to have been dropped in the sea from a cargo ship.

On Wednesday, gardaí along with Revenue Customs Service investigators boarded a ship and carried out a search. The ship is inside the estuary near Loop Head and Carrigaholt. One man was arrested.

The men arrested on Saturday were aged in their 30s and 40s.

They were arrested on suspicion of committing a criminal offence contrary to Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006, facilitating/enhancing a criminal organisation to commit a serious offence.