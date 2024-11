TWO MEN HAVE been charged in relation to a fatal stabbing that occurred last year in Tallaght, Co Dublin.

The incident took place at a residence in Castle Park, Tallaght, Dublin 24, on the evening of Monday 11 December, 2024.

Construction worker Ionel Nicolae Diaconu, 45, originally from Romania, died after an incident at the residence.

One man was previously charged with under Section Four of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act with causing serious harm to Daiconu.

Both men charged today are aged in their 20s and are due to appear before Tallaght District Court this morning, 18 Monday November, 2024 at 10.30am.

Investigations are ongoing.

With reporting from Tom Tuite