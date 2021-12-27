Three men aged in their 20s die in Tyrone road collision

THREE MEN AGED in their 20s have died and a fourth man is in hospital after a car and a lorry reportedly collided in Co Tyrone this morning.

The collision took place on the Omagh Road area of Garvaghy at around 1.50am today.

The PSNI said that it was reported a car and a lorry were involved in the incident.

Inspector Melanie Hicks said: “Three males, all aged in their 20s sadly died at the scene. A fourth male, also in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

“The Omagh Road remains closed in both directions between the Curr Road and the Greenmount Road, as motorists are advised to seek alternative main routes for their journey.”

The PSNI has asked anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident or who has dash-cam footage to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 240 27/12/21.