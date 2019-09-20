This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 20 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'F**k Boris Johnson!": Irish band pipped to Mercury as rapper takes aim at PM at awards show

Fontaines DC lost out to Dave who won the 2019 Mercury Prize.

By AFP Friday 20 Sep 2019, 7:28 AM
53 minutes ago 6,925 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4817003
Irish rockers Fontaines DC at the event in London
Image: Ian West/PA Images
Irish rockers Fontaines DC at the event in London
Irish rockers Fontaines DC at the event in London
Image: Ian West/PA Images

ANGST-FILLED RAPPER Dave scooped up Britain’s coveted Mercury Prize last night in a politically-charged London finale that included an expletive shouted from stage at Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

A new wave of 12 rebellious voices vied for the 2019 edition of British or Irish album of the year.

Rage against injustice coursed through the lyrics and spilled into interviews and few expressed those frustrations more explicitly than Slowthai, a 24-year-old rapper from small-town England – and the bookies’ early favourite.

“Fuck Boris Johnson!” he screamed as he took the stage, stripped to his waist, a mask of the right-wing UK leader in his hand.

“Fuck everything!”

slowthai-mercury-prize Slowthai with a mock head of Boris Johnson Source: BBC

But Dave, a 21-year-old South London rapper whose album Psychodrama is a full-frontal assault on institutional racism, softly asked his mom to join him on stage after holding up the winning statuette.

“I did not expect this,” he admitted, his left hand draping his mother’s shoulder.

Dave’s two siblings have served time in prison and he devoted his award to one of them, Christophe, who “inspired this album”.

“This is your story that we told, even though you can’t be here,” Dave said.

Source: BBC Music/YouTube

Going green

Created in 1992 as an alternative to the more mainstream Brit Awards, the Mercury Prize’s past winners have included PJ Harvey, Pulp and Skepta.

The list defines the two leading musical nations’ shift from indie rock to Britpop to, more recently, grime and its dark, in-your-face hiphop style.

“Tell us we used to be barbaric, we had actual queens. Black is watchin’ child soldiers gettin’ killed by other children,” Dave hypnotically chants in the hit track Black.

“The blacker the berry the sweeter the juice. A kid dies, the blacker the killer, the sweeter the news.”

Dave first made headlines when Canadian superstar Drake remixed his 2016 single Wanna Know.

Adding another political twist, the Oxford rock band Foals wore Extinction Rebellion stickers and shared their support for the climate activists, led by the Swedish teen Greta Thunberg.

“Everyone can kind of unite over the environmental issues,” Foals guitarist Jimmy Smith said.

Female voices

This year’s list of contenders included punk rockers – a throwback to Britain’s last era of political tumult under the late prime minister Margaret Thatcher.

The politically-charged punks Idles’ Joys as an Act of Resistance made The Times newspaper recall “a gang of skinheads in 1981″.

The Irish punks Fontaines DC came up with Dogrel, an album bemoaning the gentrification of Dublin and – in their eyes – demise of its city centre.

Female voices were represented by the likes of Anna Calvi, a queer singer-songwriter whose Hunter explores gender issues – and more.

“People recognise that your queerness is a big part of the energy you create. But it’s not the only thing,” she said upon the album’s release.

Cate Le Bon, who mixes pop with folk on Reward, has won rave reviews and follows a year-long time out in which she studied furniture making.

The judges wrote that this year’s award “celebrates both the striking diversity of British and Irish music-makers and their shared purpose in exploring issues of identity and belonging at a time of division and disagreement”.

- © AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie