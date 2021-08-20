#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Friday 20 August 2021
Advertisement

Merkel 'demands' Putin free Kremlin critic Navalny as pair meet in Moscow

She made the comments at a Kremlin press conference.

By AFP Friday 20 Aug 2021, 8:00 PM
51 minutes ago 1,820 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5528039
Alexei Navalny
Image: PA
Alexei Navalny
Alexei Navalny
Image: PA

GERMAN CHANCELLOR ANGELA Merkel asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to free his jailed opponent Alexei Navalny on the anniversary of a nerve-agent attack on the politician, whose life was saved by Berlin doctors.

“I demanded from the Russian leader that he free Navalny,” Merkel — who blames Moscow for the poisoning — said standing next to Putin at a Kremlin press conference.

“And I made clear that we will keep doing that,” she said, calling the situation around Navalny “distressing”.

Putin — who denies ordering the poison attack and refuses to say Navalny’s name in public — referred to his challenger as “the defendant”. He denied Navalny was jailed for his political activity, saying he was behind bars for “criminal offences”.

“I would ask that the judicial decisions of the Russian Federation be treated with respect,” he said, claiming that Russia had an inclusive political system.

“The fight against corruption should not be used to achieve political goals,” the Russian leader said of Navalny’s work, which seeks to uncover the riches of Russia’s political elite.

Merkel’s demand comes as French President Emmanuel Macron also asked Putin to release Navalny in a phone call with the Russian leader yesterday.

Security agents

The UK announced new sanctions today against several figures it says are Russian security agents that were involved in the poisoning.

The pair also discussed Afghanistan and Ukraine in the symbolic visit that is Merkel’s last to Russia before leaving office next month.

The chancellor will travel to Russia’s rival Ukraine after visiting the Kremlin chief, who infrequently receives Western visitors in Moscow.

Merkel, who grew up in communist East Germany, and Putin, a former KGB agent stationed there, speak each other’s languages.

During the chancellor’s 16 years in power, the pair always kept a dialogue despite strained relations.

Prison colony

Merkel visited Navalny when he was treated at the Charite hospital in Berlin following the near-fatal poisoning.

Navalny is now held in a maximum security prison colony in Pokrov, 100 kilometres east of Moscow.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

This month he was charged with new crimes that could prolong his jail time by three years. If found guilty, he could only be released after 2024, the year Russia is scheduled to hold a presidential election.

In a message from prison posted on his Instagram by his team today, Navalny said the 20th of August — when he thought “he died” after losing consciousness on a flight over Siberia — was his “second birthday”.

He thanked his supporters for calling for him to be taken out of Russia for treatment.

“Thanks to you I survived and landed in prison,” he joked, adding “sorry, I could not help myself”.

The 45-year-old’s movement has faced unprecedented pressure ahead of September parliamentary polls in Russia, in which Putin’s United Russia party is expected to struggle.

- © AFP

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie