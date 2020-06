MERYL STREEP, OFTEN dubbed one of the greatest actors of her generation, turns 71 today.

But how well do you know the characters she’s played on screen over the years?

Go on, test yourself.

Streep won an Oscar for her performance as who in Sophie's Choice (1982)? Twentieth Century Fox Sophie Zawistowska Sophie Wiśniewski

Sophie Zielinski What was the name of the matriarch she played in Mamma Mia! (2008)? Universal Pictures Laura Sheridan Donna Sheridan

Emily Sheridan In Death Becomes Her (1992), she played who? Universal Pictures Marianne Ashton Menville Miriam Ashton Menville

Madeline Ashton Menville Which character does she play in The River Wild (1994)? Universal Pictures Jenny Hartman Gail Hartman

Molly Hartman Streep starred as who in Out of Africa (1985)? Universal Pictures Karen Blixen Kate Blixen

Carol Blixen What was the name of the magazine editor she played in The Devil Wears Prada (2006)? Twentieth Century Fox Caitlin Priestly Miranda Priestly

Madeleine Priestly Who did she play in the star-studded The Deer Hunter (1978)? Universal Pictures Linda Eloise

Maria In Hope Springs (2012), the actress played who? Sony Pictures Kay Soames Kay Martin

Belinda Soames She won her first Oscar for playing who in Kramer vs Kramer (1979)? Columbia Pictures Joanna Kramer Jody Kramer

Jennifer Kramer Who did she play in the latest revival of Little Women (2019)? Sony Pictures Aunt Maud Aunt Sophie

Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Top dog You nailed it, well done! You scored out of ! Clever cat Almost purrfect! You scored out of ! Fintastic dolphin Good job! You scored out of ! Ewe must be joking Baaaaaad! You scored out of ! Turtley awful A shell of a bad effort!