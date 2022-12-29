Met Éireann issues status yellow wind and rain warnings affecting 14 counties

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
MET ÉIREANN HAS issued two status yellow weather alerts, both of which will take effect from 10pm tonight.
All of Connacht, as well as counties Cavan, Donegal, and Longford will be under a status yellow rain warning from 10pm to 8am tomorrow morning.
The forecaster is warning that heavy rain will cause some localised flooding.
⚠️Status Yellow Rainfall Warning issued⚠️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 29, 2022
Affected counties: Cavan, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Longford, Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo
Valid: 10pm Thursday 29 Dec to 8am Friday 30 Dec
Full details⬇️https://t.co/ZsjQsKCXDy pic.twitter.com/rV8gzDvEmF
Elsewhere, a status yellow wind warning is in place across counties Dublin, Galway, Kerry, Waterford, Wexford, and Wicklow from 10pm tonight until 7am tomorrow morning.
South to southwest winds will be very strong in these counties and gusty at times, especially near coasts and on high ground.
⚠️Status Yellow Wind Warning issued⚠️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 29, 2022
Affected counties: Dublin, Galway, Kerry, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow
Valid: 10pm Thursday 29 Dec to 7am Friday 30 Dec
Full details⬇️https://t.co/ZsjQsKDvt6 pic.twitter.com/ZYt7rza7jP
In the North, counties Antrim, Armagh, Derry, Down, Fermanagh and Tyrone will also be under a status yellow rain warning from midnight until 10am tomorrow.
