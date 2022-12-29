Advertisement

Thursday 29 December 2022 Dublin: 6°C
Alamy Stock Photo File photo of Main Street in Ardara, Co Donegal, after a downpour. Donegal is one of eight counties affected by a status yellow rain warning.
# Weather Alert
Met Éireann issues status yellow wind and rain warnings affecting 14 counties
Both alerts take effect from 10pm tonight.
2.7k
0
15 minutes ago

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued two status yellow weather alerts, both of which will take effect from 10pm tonight.

All of Connacht, as well as counties Cavan, Donegal, and Longford will be under a status yellow rain warning from 10pm to 8am tomorrow morning.

The forecaster is warning that heavy rain will cause some localised flooding.

Elsewhere, a status yellow wind warning is in place across counties Dublin, Galway, Kerry, Waterford, Wexford, and Wicklow from 10pm tonight until 7am tomorrow morning.

South to southwest winds will be very strong in these counties and gusty at times, especially near coasts and on high ground.

In the North, counties Antrim, Armagh, Derry, Down, Fermanagh and Tyrone will also be under a status yellow rain warning from midnight until 10am tomorrow.

