Rain warning in place for Cork and Kerry until 4pm

THERE IS A STATUS Yellow rain warning in place for Cork and Kerry for 24 hours until 4pm today.

Met Éireann said there will be spells of heavy rain for Kerry and west Cork, with localised flooding possible.

It’s to be rainy in most areas today, reaching the east coast later this morning.

A clearance to sunny spells and heavy or thundery showers will follow from the west along with a chance of hail, and highest temperatures will be between 11-14 degrees.

Easter Monday will start largely dry with sunny spells but blustery showers will feed in from the west, heaviest and most frequent over the northern half of the country with a chance of hail. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.