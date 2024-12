A METEOR SHOWER will be visible from Ireland tonight and tomorrow, lighting up the skies with up to 20 times more shooting stars than normal.

The ‘Geminids’, as it is known, is “the best meteor shower of the year”, according to Astronomy Ireland, who are organising a nationwide meteor count.

The meteor shower lasts for about 2 weeks but it’s expected to peak tonight and tomorrow.

“With the Full Moon in the sky the fainter meteors will be drowned out but this, the best meteor shower of the year, is known for producing many bright fireballs!” said David Moore, editor of Astronomy Ireland Magazine.

Astronomy Ireland has asked the public to “contribute to the sum total of human scientific knowledge” by counting how many meteors they see.

Advertisement

“Start on the hour, or any 15 minute interval, and simple record how many you see every 15 minutes,” the organisation said.

Then go to Astronomy Ireland’s website astronomy.ie and report your results.

“It is only because of members of the public monitoring this shower that we know that the Geminids in December is the best of the year” said David Moore, founder of Astronomy Ireland.

“In past decades the Perseid Meteor Shower in August was the best but this has declined somewhat in recent years to leave the Geminids reigning supreme. This is also good news for the public because that August shower cannot be well seen until 11pm but the Geminids begins as soon as it gets dark, around 5pm and runs until dawn.” he said.

The Geminids are caused by tiny pieces of space debris, bits of dust that fell off a small extinct comet or asteroid called Phaethon that goes around the Sun every one and a half years.

The best viewing of the shower will be from a dark location after midnight but Astronomy Ireland said it’s worth looking up from 6pm tonight.