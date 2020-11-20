#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Friday 20 November 2020
Advertisement

Mexico becomes fourth country to surpass 100,000 Covid-19 deaths

Only the US, Brazil and India have recorded more deaths from the virus.

By Press Association Friday 20 Nov 2020, 7:13 AM
1 hour ago 2,474 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5272853
Doctors put on PPE as they prepare to conduct a Covid-19 test at a home in Mexico City
Image: Rebecca Blackwell via PA Images
Doctors put on PPE as they prepare to conduct a Covid-19 test at a home in Mexico City
Doctors put on PPE as they prepare to conduct a Covid-19 test at a home in Mexico City
Image: Rebecca Blackwell via PA Images

MEXICO HAS PASSED the 100,000 mark in Covid-19 deaths, becoming only the fourth country to do so.

Jose Luis Alomia Zegarra, Mexico’s director of epidemiology, said there were 100,104 confirmed Covid-19 deaths as of yesterday, leaving the country trailing just the United States, Brazil and India in terms of overall death toll.

The milestone comes less than a week after Mexico said it had topped 1 million registered coronavirus cases, though officials agree the number is probably much higher because of low levels of testing.

Mexico’s living are bearing the scars of the pandemic along with their lost friends and loved ones. Many surviving coronavirus victims say the psychosis caused by the pandemic is one of the most lasting effects.

Mexico resembles a divided country, where some people are so unconcerned they will not wear masks, while others are so scared they descend into abject terror at the first sign of shortness of breath.

The lack of testing — Mexico tests only people with severe symptoms and has performed only around 2.5 million tests in a country of 130 million — combined with the lack of hospitals in many areas and the fear of the ones that do exist, has created a fertile breeding ground for ignorance, suspicion and fear.

Daniel Alfredo Lopez Gonzalez described getting the disease himself. Even though he recovered, the fear was crushing.

“It is a tremendous psychosis. In the end, sometimes the disease itself may not be so serious, but it is for a person’s psyche,” Lopez Gonzalez said.

“That is, knowing that you have a disease like this can kill you as bad as the disease itself.”

But his sister, public health outreach worker Dulce Maria Lopez Gonzalez, whose job involves handing out free surgical masks to residents, has also seen the other side of the psychological maelstrom: those who do not care.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“I saw this person who I had given a mask to, and I told her she shouldn’t be outside without it,” she recalled. “She told me that no, nothing was going to happen to her. Two weeks later we found out she had died of Covid.”

Mexico’s assistant health secretary Hugo Lopez-Gatell bristled when asked about Mexico reaching the 100,000 deaths point.

He criticised the media for “being alarmist” in focusing on the figure, in the same way he has criticised those who suggest the government is undercounting the deaths, those who have questioned the country’s low testing rate or the government’s contradictory and weak advice on using face masks.

“The epidemic is terrible in itself, you don’t have to add drama to it,” he said, suggesting some media outlets were focusing on the number of deaths to sell newspapers or spark “political confrontation”.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie