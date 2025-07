PRESIDENT MICHAEL D HIGGINS has laid a wreath at a National Day of Commemoration event in Dublin.

Ceremonies took place across the country to honour all Irish casualties who died in wars or on service with the United Nations and other international organisations.

The Dublin event at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham was also attended by Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Simon Harris, other Government ministers and members of the Council of State.

It was the 14th National Day of Commemoration attended by Higgins as president and the last before he leaves office later this year.

Representatives from veterans’ organisations, the diplomatic corps and the defence forces were also in attendance.

Martin told the ceremony: “It is fitting that we remember here today all those Irishmen and Irishwomen who died in past wars or on military service with United Nations or other international organisations in the service of peace.”

An act of commemoration was led by leaders from various faiths.

The ceremony concluded with a wreath-laying by President Higgins on behalf of the people of Ireland, followed by a fly-past by the Air Corps.

Ceremonies were also held in Cork, Galway, Kilkenny, Limerick and Waterford, with an event in Sligo due later in the day.