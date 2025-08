FIANNA FÁIL HAS not approached Riverdance star Michael Flatley to be the party’s presidential candidate, Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed today.

Speaking in Kerry this afternoon, the Fianna Fáil leader was asked if Flatley is one of the people that the party is considering as a candidate for presidency.

Martin responded: “No.”

Lots of names have been talked about when it comes to Fianna Fáil’s presidential hopefuls, but Martin clarified that Flatley has not been approached by the party.

“Fianna Fáil will make its decisions closer to the end of the month,” said Martin when asked around the timeline the party might make its intentions known.

The party will continue to “take soundings” in August, before reaching a decision, he said.

“I believe the presidency doesn’t necessarily belong to any one party. I believe it belongs to the people of Ireland, and it’s important that the person is elected who can bring honour and distinction to that office, both at home here in Ireland and overseas.

“And Fianna Fáil certainly will be making a contribution to that debate,” said Martin.

It was reported last month that Flatley would be seeking the nomination, he remained coy when asked about his intentions.

“If I thought that I could be of benefit to the Irish people and maybe more importantly, if I thought I could be a voice of the Irish people. Right now, I don’t think they have a voice, not a true proper deep voice that you know that speaks their language,” he said.

With many of the political parties already making their intentions known, with McGuinness being selected as Fine Gael’s nominee and Labour, the Social Democrats, People Before Profit and a number of Independents throwing their support behind Galway TD Catherine Connolly, the path to the presidency is narrowing for others that might have their eye on the job.

To be eligible for election as president, a person must be an Irish citizen who is 35 or older and they must be successful in getting at least 20 members of the Oireachtas or at least 4 local authorities to sign their nomination papers.

Asked about the local council route, Martin said many in the past have got nominations from the requisite number of county councils.

“The Constitution creates a pathway there for people to secure nomination through that route,” he added.