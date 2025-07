FIANNA FÁIL IS keeping its cards close to its chest on who it might run for president, but there are plenty of names in the mix.

So far, we have two candidates in the race declared, Fine Gael’s Mairead McGuinness and Independent Galway TD Catherine Connolly, who has the backing from the Social Democrats and other independents.

While Fine Gael is out early, Fianna Fáil leader and Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that his party are still taking soundings, indicating that it will be autumn before any name might be put forward.

In an interview with The Journal recently, the Taoiseach said whoever it is should be above party politics.

Over the weekend, Fianna Fáiler Mary Hanafin, who has said she is open to being asked to run for the party, said it would be an insult if Fianna Fáil chose not to put someone forward as a candidate.

With a vacuum of information, it leaves lots of room for speculation, and indeed, a lot of names have been floated.

The latest name mentioned is Derry-based Ulster University professor Deirdre Heenan, who the Irish Independent reports today is understood to be in the final stages of negotiations to contest the presidential election on behalf of Fianna Fáil.

Heenan was formerly Provost and Dean of Academic Development at the Magee Campus in Derry and in 2012 she was appointed to the Irish President’s Council of State as one of the seven personal nominees of President Michael D Higgins.

Senior sources told The Journal that such speculation is merely “rumour” stating that “nothing” should be made of the reports.

There have been lots of names put forward as to who Fianna Fáil might go for, with Hanafin, as mentioned above, coming forward a couple of weeks ago stating she would happily like to be asked to run.

Independent senator and businessman Aubrey McCarthy has also been mentioned in the mix. He expressed an interest in a possible bid to become president in March, stating that he had been contacted by a number of people who asked him to consider entering the race for Áras an Uachtaráin.

McCarthy, founder of homeless and addiction charity Tiglin, went further last month, telling Virgin Media News that the presidency was “something to consider”.

Peter Power, another former minister from the party who now heads Unicef Ireland, has also been mentioned as a possibility.

Power, aged 59, was a TD for the party for Limerick East up until the financial crash. He then began as the head of Unicef Ireland in 2012 and has remained there since. He is a qualified solicitor.

Donegal TD Pat the Cope Gallagher has also been mentioned as possible party presidential nomination, with some local reports that grassroots members would like to see him run.

Former SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has also spoken about possibly being open to becoming the party’s candidate for the Irish presidency. However, Martin has said he is not aware of any discussions with Eastwood.

Speaking to The Journal at the MacGill Summer School in Glenties over the weekend, he clarified that there has been no discussions with the leadership of Fianna Fáil on the matter.

He did state that people within the party had asked him to consider it, which he said he is doing.

Eastwood said he believes people want a president to have a vision for the future and ideas on how to heal the island. He acknowledged that he wouldn’t be able to vote for himself if he did run, but said there should be nothing stopping anyone from the island of Ireland from running for president.

Another name that has been reported is former Irish soccer international Niall Quinn, with The Irish Time reporting recently that he might get the blessing of Fianna Fáil, however there has been no indications, as of yet, that he is pivoting towards run for the presidency.

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern, who has long been talked about as a possible candidate, is understood to still be mulling over a potential bid.

Other new runners and riders, though not necessarily linked to Fianna Fáil, that emerged over the weekend included former chief medical officer Tony Holohan.

The Irish Mail on Sunday reported that “plans are in progress” for Dr Holohan to announce his candidacy but it remains unclear whether he will be backed by a political party.

Public Expenditure Minister Jack Chambers told RTÉ’s This Week yesterday he was “not aware of any engagements” between Fianna Fáil and Holohan on the matter.

Yesterday, Riverdance star Michael Flatley also indicated that he might be open to running for the president. Again, there is no information as to whether he would get backing from a political party.

Who will get the final nod from Fianna Fáil? The Taoiseach has said it will be autumn before the party makes its intentions known.