THE REMAINS FOUND in the slurry tank and in the fields of Michael Gaine’s farm in Kenmare have been formally identified as those of the missing farmer, gardaí have confirmed.

“Human remains found at farmland at Carrig East, Kenmare have been identified as being the remains of Michael Gaine,” a garda statement said.

“Garda continue to appeal to the public for assistance in this investigation.”

Last Saturday, gardaí discovered the partial human remains in a field near Carrig East, Co. Kerry, as part of the ongoing investigation into the homicide of Michael Gaine.

Sources indicate that the body fragments were found in a field where slurry was spread the day before.

The slurry came from the same tank previously searched at the start of the investigation.

It’s understood that the person spreading the slurry raised the alarm after finding what are now believed to be human vertebrae in a spreader while working in a nearby field on Friday.

It’s believed that the body – now confirmed to be that of Michael Gaine – had been in the tank before slurry was taken from it for use on the fields Friday two weeks ago.

As part of typical farming practices, a machine known as an agitator is used to break down solid material that may be in a slurry tank before a spreader is filled.

It is understood the agitator used at the Gaine farm formed part of the probe earlier this week as investigators determined its impact on the body while it was inside the tank.

A man in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of murder of 56-year-old Michael Gaine on Sunday, but was then released without charge.