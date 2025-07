THE MAN ARRESTED in connection with the fatal assault of Michael Hayes in Limerick on Thursday night has now been charged.

He is due to appear before a special sitting of Limerick District Court tonight.

Michael Hayes, who was aged in his 70s, was found with serious injuries in the Cornmarket area of the city at around 11:30pm on Thursday.

Sources said it is believed the dead man was beaten with a blunt weapon in a frenzied attack. The incident happened outside his home, near Watergate.

Two HSE ambulances attended the scene and paramedics resuscitated the injured man to the emergency department at University Hospital Limerick, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

One of Michael Hayes’ neighbours, Geraldine Costello, paid tribute to the dead man yesterday, and said: “Michael was a lovely boy, he’d always go out of his way to do a good turn for you.”

“His dog, Daisy, is crying all the time because Michael is not there,” Ms Costello said.

“I was only talking to (Michael) yesterday, I’m after getting an awful shock.

“I was very fond of him, I’m a good friend of his, I’ve known him since I was young and I’m very sorry that he is gone,” she said.

It’s understood Mr Hayes lived alone and has a number of grown up children.

Includes reporting by Niall O’Connor and David Raleigh