IN A IMPASSIONED speech in Dáil Éireann today, Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae railed against social media companies and their failure to stop the spreading of false information about individuals on their platforms.

Addressing the Taoiseach, Healy-Rae used his speaking slot to question why more is not done by social media companies to stop this.

The Kerry TD told the Dáil that hurtful, derogatory comments have been made about his late mother online and that it is not acceptable.

“I am going to call something out here today and I want to see what you, your government and the rest of the people inside this house think of it.

Why is it acceptable in the Ireland of today that people can go on social media platforms, and they can say whatever they like, about whoever they like.

“It can be members of An Garda Síochána, it can be politicians.

“They can say outrageous things, they can say hurtful things, they can attack people’s families, they can attack individuals,” Healy-Rae said.

He continued: “And if you want to know why I’m cross today Taoiseach, I’ll tell you why. They can say whatever the hell they like about me because it won’t worry me. It won’t take one minute out of my headspace. It won’t bother me.

“I don’t like it when they attack my family because they are my family. When they attack my friends, I don’t like that. But I am going to say this… My late mother died in 2015 and she was a highly respectable woman.

She could speak seven languages. She never said anything bad about any human being. She supported all of us in every way she possibly could. And she was a nice lady.

“And when I saw one night her name being used in a derogatory way and in a political way, that pushed it over the line for me.”

The Kerry TD asked the Taoiseach what is going to be done to tackle this behaviour on social media and the failure of social media companies to act.

He added: “Just because you’re a minister, just because you are the leader of a party, it does not mean you have to have lies accepted about you and that people can say horrible things about people they really don’t even know.

“It’s ridiculous. And I’m asking you will you please try to do something to bring a bit of normality into the situation so that people can’t be telling lies, blatant lies, about people.”

Taoiseach Simon Harris said in response: “Well said indeed Deputy Healy-Rae, and thank you for saying it.”

“I’m really sorry and I know everybody in this house is to hear of the abuse that you and your family had to put up with. Particularly the comments and images of your late mother.

That is utterly despicable and reprehensible and there is not a member of this house on any political side who doesn’t think that.

The Taoiseach said it was a seriously important issue being raised by Healy Rae that impacts on people right across the country, particularly children and younger people.

He said he was seriously concerned about online abuse and the use of faceless accounts used to intimidate, silence and bully people.

Commenting on what the Government is doing to address the issue, he pointed to the establishment of the media regulator, Coimisiún na Meán.

He added that the Online Safety Code is to be formally adopted later this year which sets out actions platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and X, formerly Twitter, must take to protect users.