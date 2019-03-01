This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 1 March, 2019
Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch back on market at steep discount

The ranch in California is available for a mere $31 million…

By AFP Friday 1 Mar 2019, 1:57 PM
Neverland-Ranch The train station of the Neverland Ranch in the Santa Ynez Valley Source: DPA/PA Images

MICHAEL JACKSON’S NEVERLAND Ranch in California is back on the market for $31 million, a steep cut from the $100 million asking price four years ago.

The 1,093-hectare estate located near Los Olivos and renamed Sycamore Valley Ranch features a main house with six bedrooms along with three guest houses, a four-acre lake with a waterfall, tennis courts, several barns and animal shelter facilities.

The dramatic price cut for the iconic property is partly due to years of drought in the region that affected the real estate market, Kyle Forsyth, one of the listing agents, told US media.

He said the compound has been well maintained and “with the drought ending and the Santa Ynez Valley in full bloom,” now was the best time to sell.

Neverland-Ranch The picture shows a big wheel and carousels at Neverland Ranch Source: DPA/PA Images

Neverland-Ranch The house where Michael Jackson lived on Neverland Ranch Source: DPA/PA Images

Jackson reportedly paid $19.5 million for the property in the 1980s but a real estate investment firm bought it in 2008 for $22.5 million after the singer defaulted on a loan. 

The King of Pop died the following year.

News of the sale comes as HBO is set to air on Sunday a damning four-hour documentary titled Leaving Neverland, which includes the testimonies of two men who claim Jackson sexually abused them as children all over the ranch, including the attic, the master bedroom and the pool.

Jackson faced multiple allegations of child sex abuse during his lifetime.

His ranch was raided in 2003 as part of a child molestation case against him and police at the time seized a large collection of pornography and images of nude children.

Jackson was acquitted in the case in 2005.

© – AFP 2019 

