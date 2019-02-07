This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 7 February, 2019
Three people arrested over murder of Michael Keogh in 2017 released without charge

The body of Michael Keogh was discovered near Sheridan Court, Dorset Street on 31 May 2017.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 7 Feb 2019, 7:37 PM
1 hour ago 2,217 Views No Comments
Michael Keogh
Michael Keogh
Michael Keogh

THREE PEOPLE ARRESTED yesterday in connection with the murder of Michael Keogh in May 2017 have been released without charge. 

The body of Michael Keogh was discovered by a council worker as he made his way to work near Sheridan Court, Dorset Street at about 9.55am on 31 May 2017.

Keogh was discovered with a number of gunshot wounds to his head as he sat in a Volkswagen Golf in a car park.

Two men in their 40s and a woman in her 30s were arrested in Dublin yesterday. 

One man and one woman were detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice 2007. 

The second man was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. 

They were detained at Dublin city centre garda stations. 

Both men and the woman have since been released without charge. 

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. 

With reporting by Garreth MacNamee

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

