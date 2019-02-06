Three people arrested over murder of Michael Keogh in 2017

THREE PEOPLE HAVE been arrested in connection with the murder of Michael Keogh in May 2017.

The body of Michael Keogh was discovered by a council worker as he made his way to work near Sheridan Court, Dorset Street at about 9.55am on 31 May 2017.

Keogh was discovered with a number of gunshot wounds to his head as he sat in a Volkswagen Golf in a car park.

Two men in their 40s and a woman in her 30s have been arrested in Dublin today.

One man and one woman are detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice 2007.

The second man is detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

They are detained at Dublin city centre garda stations.

With reporting by Garreth MacNamee