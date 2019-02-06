This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Three people arrested over murder of Michael Keogh in 2017

The body of Michael Keogh was discovered near Sheridan Court, Dorset Street on 31 May 2017.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 6 Feb 2019, 8:04 PM
11 minutes ago 1,169 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4480728
Michael Keogh
Michael Keogh
Michael Keogh

THREE PEOPLE HAVE been arrested in connection with the murder of Michael Keogh in May 2017. 

The body of Michael Keogh was discovered by a council worker as he made his way to work near Sheridan Court, Dorset Street at about 9.55am on 31 May 2017.

Keogh was discovered with a number of gunshot wounds to his head as he sat in a Volkswagen Golf in a car park.

Two men in their 40s and a woman in her 30s have been arrested in Dublin today. 

One man and one woman are detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice 2007. 

The second man is detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. 

They are detained at Dublin city centre garda stations. 

With reporting by Garreth MacNamee

