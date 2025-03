MICHAEL LOWRY HAS told The Journal that he was telling People Before Profit–Solidarity TD Paul Murphy to “sit down with my fingers” after a screenshot of him making a gesture was shared on social media.

The screenshot of the Independent TD was shared by Virgin Media News correspondent Gavan Reilly from a video taken inside the Dáil chamber by Paul Murphy.

The TD was filming after the House was adjourned following the passing of a motion to create a new speaking slot for government backbenchers and a group of independents.

A number of opposition politicians have accused Lowry of “giving two fingers to the Irish people” in posts shared on social media.

Asked if he was giving two fingers to Paul Murphy, he said he wasn’t. “I don’t think so,” he told The Journal. “I was telling him to sit down.”

Pressed again on the question – given it looks like he gives Murphy the two fingers, a gesture that has a specific meaning – he said he wouldn’t characterise it as that and he was just telling him to sit down.

“The bottom line,” he said, “is that it was outrageous for Paul to be using his telephone and his camera in the Dáil chamber. I was telling him to sit down with my fingers.”

He said he would not speak more on the issue.

The Dáil was adjourned this afternoon after the controversial speaking rights amendment passed.

After the vote was held, Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy said that one side “have, without good reason, refused to sign the teller sheet”. Therefore, the motion was carried, she said.

A number of government TDs then left the chamber while opposition TDs remained on their feet shouting at the Ceann Comhairle.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin attempted to continue with the Order of Business, but opposition members refused to resume their seats, with some shouting “shame”. Microphones were turned off as the shouting continued and the Ceann Comhairle was unable to be heard at certain points.

Murphy then adjourned the Dáil until 9am tomorrow.